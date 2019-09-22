A rainy Sunday leading into the work week  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have cloudy skies and scattered heavy rain showers throughout the day. There can be some dry time, but it will be short lived if anything at all. We expect temperatures to stay in the lower to mid 70s with humidity levels slowly dropping. Plan on the scattered showers and potential thunderstorms to linger overnight and even into Monday morning.

We expect the heaviest rain to be mostly along and north of I-96 for the first half of the day. As we transition into the afternoon and evening we expect most of the heaviest rainfall and possible thunderstorms to be mainly along and south of I-96. Keep the rain gear handy all day long and have a backup plan for any outdoor activities. Heavy rainfall is our main focus which can leading to ponding on the roadway and minor flooding concerns especially along the lakeshore.

Gusty winds with stay in place all day as well making for a dangerous lakeshore. High beach hazard risks and small craft advisory in play all day long for all our lakeshore communities.

The first official day of fall arrives on Monday as we slowly dry out and break away the cloud cover. A break of sunshine arrives Tuesday before our next round of showers and storms on Wednesday. After a bit of a temperatures rollercoaster this week we could be talking the 80s by next weekend. Stay tuned for updates!