Break-in at Grandville Cabela’s

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking into a breaking and entering at the Cabela’s at 3000 44th St in Grandville.

The incident happened at around 4:10 a.m. this morning.

When police arrived on the scene, they reportedly found that the glass window of the business had been broken in.

Nothing was taken, although authorities say that this is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information are urged to call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Tip Line at 616-538-6110.

