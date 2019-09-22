GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Matt Mitchell and Todd Kolster coached together at Grand Valley for a few seasons under Chuck Martin back from 2004 to 2008. Now, Mitchell is the head coach for the Lakers while Kolster has led Grand Rapids Catholic Central to two state championships and a 3-1 start this fall. The two joined us in studio to revisit the past and talk about their current teams.
GVSU Lakers, past and present: Matt Mitchell & Todd Kolster
