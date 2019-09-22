High School Football Scoreboard

Investigation underway after man is found dead in yard

Posted 5:17 PM, September 22, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mich– The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 45-year-old man, after he was found laying in a yard off Richfield Avenue.

Deputies were called to the area just before 2 p.m. Sunday. They say the male, who is from Springfield, was found a short distance from his home.

While officials have identified the victim, they’re not releasing his name until family members are notified.  Detectives believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency but are waiting for an official cause of death.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

 

