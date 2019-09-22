Lions stay undefeated with triumph at Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WXYZ) — Kerryon Johnson scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones and the Detroit Lions held on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 on Sunday.
Following a Philadelphia field goal on the game’s opening drive, Jamal Agnew returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kick return touchdown of the 2019 NFL season.
Matt Prater kicked field goals of 25 and 33 yards in the 2nd quarter. A 46-yard attempt with 1:53 remaining in regulation was blocked.
Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor, a 20-yard completion in the 3rd quarter and a two-yard completion in the 4th quarter.
UP NEXT: Detroit (2-0-1) hosts Kansas City next Sunday.
