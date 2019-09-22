High School Football Scoreboard

Lions stay undefeated with triumph at Philadelphia

Posted 4:37 PM, September 22, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA (WXYZ) — Kerryon Johnson scored his first rushing touchdown of the season, Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones and the Detroit Lions held on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-24 on Sunday.

Following a Philadelphia field goal on the game’s opening drive, Jamal Agnew returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was the first kick return touchdown of the 2019 NFL season.

Matt Prater kicked field goals of 25 and 33 yards in the 2nd quarter. A 46-yard attempt with 1:53 remaining in regulation was blocked.

Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes to Nelson Agholor, a 20-yard completion in the 3rd quarter and a two-yard completion in the 4th quarter.

UP NEXT: Detroit (2-0-1) hosts Kansas City next Sunday.

