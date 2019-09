KENTWOOD, Mich. — A teenager with autism was reported missing and in danger at 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Garrett Keneau was last seen near South Shore Dr SE, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

He was wearing grey shorts, a light colored shirt, and grey or green shoes at the time.

Officers said he can speak but struggles with communication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580.