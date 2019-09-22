× Seven-year-old cancer survivor sells lemonade, buys toys for kids at Helen DeVos

HOLLAND, Mich– Seven-year-old Emerson Hoogendoorn’s name means “brave,” and it’s a fitting name for this little fighter.

In kindergarten, she was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer.

“I went to the doctor because I had double vision and then I kept getting headaches and I couldn’t see very well,” Emerson said.

But Emerson is lucky, because a special treatment seems to be working for her.

“So, she’ still here, hanging with us, doing great. She’s on an experimental medication at U of M and it has now shrunk her tumor to 12 percent. We’re so excited,” Emerson’s grandma, Barb Francis told FOX 17.

Now Emerson is giving back. By selling a wide variety of things.

“Lemonade, cookies, bracelets, t shirts, corn,” Emerson said. She’s also sold wind chimes at craft shows.

And now, her first stop? To donate toys to kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Now, her family is on a different mission. Raising money for pediatric cancer research, for the ChadTough Foundation, which is very same organization that helped fund the experimental treatment they credit for saving Emerson’s life.

“I think there’s only 4% of any cancer monies that go towards pediatric brain cancer research,” Francis said.

They’re hoping to change that, by sharing Emerson’s story.

The family is also teaming up with another family to take part in a golf outing to raise money for the cause. You can find more information about that on the event’s Facebook page.