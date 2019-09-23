× Adult shot while trying to break up Benton Harbor fight between juveniles

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of shooting at an adult who was trying to break up a fight between a group of juveniles.

It happened Sunday night in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue at the Blossom Acres Housing in Benton Harbor.

Police say the victim was trying to help break up a fight when an unknown suspect shot and wounded them.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a 25 year old black man last seen wearing a gray hoodie and armed with a silver revolver.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP.