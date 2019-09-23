× Antonio Brown says he’s headed back to school at CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown says he is heading back to school at Central Michigan University.

Brown posted a photo of four online classes at CMU for the fall semester to his Instagram story Monday morning.

He was a student-athlete at CMU from 2007-09 but left without a degree to enter the 2010 NFL Draft, where he was a sixth-round selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders before this season and was later released following multiple issues and conflict with General Manager Mike Mayock.

The New England Patriots signed him shortly after but cut him after one game following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including a rape accusation made by former CMU gymnast Brittney Taylor.

Following his release, Brown went on a Twitter rant where he said he was done playing in the NFL.