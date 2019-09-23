Burglars enter Kent County jewelry store through roof
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for burglars who broke into a Kent County jewelry store through its roof overnight.
It happened at Paul Medawar Fine Jewelry, located at 4518 Plainfield Ave. in Plainfield Township.
No arrests have been made at this point, and the store is still running through inventory to determine what was taken.
1 Comment
lml25
Incredible.They must have gotten trained and got their degree at the Chicago School for Felons.