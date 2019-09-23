Burglars enter Kent County jewelry store through roof

Drone footage of Medawar Fine Jewelry on Sept. 23, 2019 in Plainfield Township, Mich.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for burglars who broke into a Kent County jewelry store through its roof overnight.

It happened at Paul Medawar Fine Jewelry, located at 4518 Plainfield Ave. in Plainfield Township.

No arrests have been made at this point, and the store is still running through inventory to determine what was taken.

