Bus driver, aide fired for allegedly kicking Muskegon students off bus

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A school bus driver and aide accused of forcing several Muskegon elementary students off a bus for sharing a bag of chips has been fired.

A letter sent home to parents by Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said the driver and aide — both Dean Transportation employees — forced several students off the bus several stops before their stop. Older children guided the elementary students to safety.

The letter says the driver and aide didn’t report the incident, and the district and Dean Transportation learned of it when parents notified the bus garage.

The employees were placed on leave pending an investigation, which found their actions put students at risk and resulted in their firing.

“Muskegon Public Schools and Dean Transportation will not tolerate this type of behavior,” the letter says. “… While I cannot undo what happened, I am sorry for the offensive actions of these two people, and I will make sure they are never allowed to transport our students again.”