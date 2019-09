× Car drives into Grand Rapids bar, 2 injured

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after two people were injured when a car drove through the front doors of a Grand Rapids bar.

It happened Sunday night at the Metro Bar, 1901 Division Avenue S in Grand Rapids.

Police did not say what led up to the incident but say one person was arrested.

We’re told the two people who were hurt only suffered minor injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.