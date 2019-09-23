Do yoga with puppies at Grand Rapids Heart Walk on Sept. 26

Posted 11:30 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, September 23, 2019

The American Heart Association Grand Rapids is once again hosting their annual Heart Walk on Thursday, and this year they've got a huge line-up of events that will keep the heart pumping and healthy.

The Heart Walk will offer fun engagement stations, healthy family activities, learning opportunities, and of course, participants can walk, run, roll, or stroll the walk route. There will be a 1-mile route and 5k route mapped out for walkers and runners.

One of those interactive activities will be Puppy Yoga! Leigh Ann went to Millennium Park to show us how doing yoga with puppies can not only be healthy but a great stress reliever too.

The Heart Walk will take place at Millennium Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

To learn more, go to GrandRapidsHeartWalk.org.

