Jenison mourning loss of high school student

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Jenison community is mourning after a high school student died over the weekend.

In a letter sent to parents, the district said 15-year-old sophomore Hunter Bowen died in his sleep. Jenison High School principal Dr. Brandon Graham informed the students of his death on Monday.

Graham said in the letter that Hunter’s death is impacting the entire district, as Hunter’s siblings attend Rosewood Elementary School and the high school.

Grief counselors are available for students, and more resources will be available for to students and staff over the coming weeks.

“I am confident that the Jenison community will do whatever it takes to support the Bowen family during this difficult time,” Graham said in the letter.