Jubilee Jobs provides individuals with tools to escape poverty

Finding a pathway to prosperity can be a challenge, but it's even harder for those who started out with a lack of a high school diploma or have spent time in the criminal justice system. But there's a place where barriers to living the American dream can be removed, Jubilee Jobs.

Jubilee Jobs is a non-profit who walks alongside individuals looking to better their circumstances by getting a G.E.D. or a criminal record expunged.

We traveled to their headquarters, located at 935 Baxter Street South East, to learn more about how they're helping people change their lives for the better.

To learn more, visit jubileejobsgr.org or call (616)-774-9944.