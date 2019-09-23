Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 23

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A nonprofit that seeks to provide healing through horses is hosting a fundraiser this evening in Hudsonville. Hugs Ranch will host its 6th annual Fall auction tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Shed on Berry Street.

The nonprofit is looking to raise close to $195,000 to be able to continue providing its no-cos services in West Michigan.

Kids and teens that visit the ranch have the opportunity to be mentored, nurtured, and develop a positive work ethic while grooming and riding horses.

For more information on their mission or the auction, visit hugsranch.org.

2. In just one week, a West Michigan restaurant open for nearly a decade will be no more.

Johnny B's will reopen in December under the name Royals.

Royals will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and will still have the burgers and hot dogs that Johnny B's was known for. They'll also expand vegan and vegetarian options.

3. After more than a century at the bottom of Lake Michigan, a sunken ship was discovered in a northern Lake Michigan.

They date back more than 140 years. The P'Eshtigo and Saint Andrews collided in 1878, but it initially was believed they sank in the straits of Mackinac in Lake Huron.

The wreckage was discovered by Bernie Hellstrom from Boyne City.

Maritime officials say there are around 6,000 sunken ships in the Great Lakes.

4. Instead of coffee with your donuts, how about coffee in your donuts.

Starting today, Krispy Kreme will serve glazed donuts filled with coffee-flavored Kreme.

The company is selling them until September 29. On National Coffee Day, which is Sunday, the sweet treat gets even better.

Head to a participating Krispy Kreme locations for a free coffee and glazed donut while supplies last.

5. The new iPhone 11 is officially here.

The iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max come with new technology that gives the phones cool new features including longer battery life and an enhanced camera that can take pictures with a much wider field of view.

The iPhone 11 starts at $700.