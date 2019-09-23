× Muskegon Co. Airport receives $300K federal grant

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Airport is receiving $300,000 in federal funds to improve its infrastructure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $986 million in grants to airports across the country, and Muskegon County is receiving part of the funds.

The airport will use the money to buy an emergency generator and conduct an airport study.

