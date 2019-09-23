Muskegon Co. Airport receives $300K federal grant
SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Airport is receiving $300,000 in federal funds to improve its infrastructure.
The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $986 million in grants to airports across the country, and Muskegon County is receiving part of the funds.
The airport will use the money to buy an emergency generator and conduct an airport study.
Several other airports in Michigan also received grants:
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport received $12.38 million for taxiway reconstruction
- Detroit Willow Run Airport received $403,157 to buy snow removal equipment
- Delta County Airport received $862,272 for taxiway repairs and lighting, an emergency generator and to get a rescue vehicle
- Sawyer International Airport received $1.1 million for a building expansion and utilities
- Pellston Regional Airport received $43,980 to remove obstructions