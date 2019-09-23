× Muskegon releases report of investigation into officer with KKK item

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has released its 421-page report in the investigation of a police officer who was fired after a KKK application was found inside his home.

Charles Anderson was terminated Sept. 12 after being placed on leave in August while the police department conducted an internal investigation into his conduct. The investigation started after a couple touring a home Anderson is trying to sell found the item hanging on a wall.

The couple shared a photo of the KKK item to Facebook, which received thousands of shares and ultimately led to him being fired.

The report says Anderson was interviewed Aug. 13 about the KKK application and Confederate memorabilia found in the home. He claimed the Confederate items are part of an extensive “Dukes of Hazard” memorabilia collection, and his love for the show is the sole reason he has the items.

Anderson said he bought the KKK document in Indiana about six years ago because he has a passion for U.S. history from the late 1800s to the 1960s, the report says. He described himself as an amateur historian and collector of antique items, which is why he bought and hung the document.

Anderson adamantly denied being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, according to the report.