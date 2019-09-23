Muskegon releases report of investigation into officer with KKK item

Posted 1:04 PM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, September 23, 2019

A photo of Charles Anderson.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has released its 421-page report in the investigation of a police officer who was fired after a KKK application was found inside his home.

Charles Anderson was terminated Sept. 12 after being placed on leave in August while the police department conducted an internal investigation into his conduct. The investigation started after a couple touring a home Anderson is trying to sell found the item hanging on a wall.

The couple shared a photo of the KKK item to Facebook, which received thousands of shares and ultimately led to him being fired.

The report says Anderson was interviewed Aug. 13 about the KKK application and Confederate memorabilia found in the home. He claimed the Confederate items are part of an extensive “Dukes of Hazard” memorabilia collection, and his love for the show is the sole reason he has the items.

Anderson said he bought the KKK document in Indiana about six years ago because he has a passion for U.S. history from the late 1800s to the 1960s, the report says. He described himself as an amateur historian and collector of antique items, which is why he bought and hung the document.

Anderson adamantly denied being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, according to the report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Samantha Flores

    This is quite ridiculous! Fired after almost 22 years of service for having historical items in a home? We better all get rid of our cotton, wouldn’t want folks thinking the slaves picked it and we are all guilty of slavery!!! Hope he finds another SUCCESSFUL job!

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.