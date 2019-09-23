Photos of thin Rockford horses draw attention of thousands

Posted 9:22 PM, September 23, 2019, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Photos of horses on Ramsdell in Rockford show the livestock in rough shape.

The owner of the horses did not want to talk to FOX 17. A neighbor allowed us onto their property to get a look at the horses.

Kent County officials say they are investigating the horses and their condition.

Carol Antor with H&H Rescue in Cedar Springs said she was shocked by the photos.

“I was crying when I saw the pictures, because there’s nothing I can do,” she said said.

Neighbors were the original ones to share concerns in the post now shared more than two thousand times.

Carol says she worries by the time the investigation is complete, the horses won’t have much time left. Specifically, the black mare.

“It’s not going to make it if something is not done quickly,” Carol said.

Carol says she and many others would be willing to take on the horses as a rescue.

“If you give it a lot of food, a lot of love, you’d be surprised,” she said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.