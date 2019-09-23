× Photos of thin Rockford horses draw attention of thousands

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Photos of horses on Ramsdell in Rockford show the livestock in rough shape.

The owner of the horses did not want to talk to FOX 17. A neighbor allowed us onto their property to get a look at the horses.

Kent County officials say they are investigating the horses and their condition.

Carol Antor with H&H Rescue in Cedar Springs said she was shocked by the photos.

“I was crying when I saw the pictures, because there’s nothing I can do,” she said said.

Neighbors were the original ones to share concerns in the post now shared more than two thousand times.

Carol says she worries by the time the investigation is complete, the horses won’t have much time left. Specifically, the black mare.

“It’s not going to make it if something is not done quickly,” Carol said.

Carol says she and many others would be willing to take on the horses as a rescue.

“If you give it a lot of food, a lot of love, you’d be surprised,” she said.