Grand Rapids police ID victims in fatal shootings

Posted 3:33 PM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:42PM, September 23, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the victims in two fatal shootings on Saturday.

The first shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Ionia Avenue SW. Police identified 29-year-old Markes Boyd as the victim.

The second happened around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Diamond Avenue and Sigsbee Street. The victim, 64-year-old Terry Wilks, was taken to a hospital before police arrived, where he later died.

Police haven’t released any information on what led up to either shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

Boyd and Wilks’ deaths are the 12th and 13th homicides in Grand Rapids this year.

In 2018, Grand Rapids had nine homicides — only the second time the total has been in single digits in the last eight years.

