Police: Suspect arrested with $10K in stolen electronics

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of two suspects in a robbery at a Best Buy in Calhoun County has been arrested.

Police were called at 7:15 a.m. Monday by employees who said two men had broken into the store in Emmett Township before it opened and were taking products from the electronics area.

The suspects ran away from the scene and were eventually cordoned into a wooded area nearby. One of the suspects was eventually found walking in the area a couple hours later.

Officers say they found a dozen stolen electronic devices totaling around $10,000 in his possession.

The other suspect wasn’t found and remains at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Emmett Township police at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.