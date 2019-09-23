Sepsis Awareness Month; What you need to know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Sepsis Awareness Month, which the Sepsis Alliance launched in 2011. Spectrum Health is working hard to keep people from contracting sepsis and is looking to raise awareness in boosting both patients' and clinicians' awareness of sepsis, which affects 1.7 million adults annually in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Dr. Peter Sholler, division chief for acute care medicine at Spectrum Health, talks about sepsis and how to prevent it.

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection; it happens when an infection a person already has —in the skin, lungs, urinary tract, or somewhere else—triggers a chain reaction throughout the body.

Without timely treatment, sepsis can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

The best way to prevent sepsis is by receiving the proper immunizations and vaccines, as well as seeing the doctor or visit the Health Department with concerns.

The Spectrum Health Emergency Department is open 24/7 and can be reached by calling (616)-391-1774.