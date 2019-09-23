Take your life back from chronic pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Posted 11:15 AM, September 23, 2019, by

If it wasn't bad enough that you or someone you love is suffering from chronic neck and back pain, add on the frustration of a doctor who has no other options and no answers on how to fix your pain.

If you're still taking pain medications, going to physical therapy, and everything else but are still stuck in a rut with no end in sight, Dr. Miller and his team at Total Health Chiropractic can help heal the pain.

At Total Health Chiropractic, their DRX Program can get rid of the pain caused by:

  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Arthritis
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched Nerves
  • Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs
  • Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Sound too good to be true? Read these testimonials from Dr. Miller's patients and see how well the DRX program worked for them.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering new patients a special offer to try the DRX program for themselves. Call (616)-828-0861 and mention the Fox 17 Morning Mix to get $50 off your first visit. This offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

Also, schedule an appointment on thchiro.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.