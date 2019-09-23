Take your life back from chronic pain with Total Health Chiropractic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it wasn't bad enough that you or someone you love is suffering from chronic neck and back pain, add on the frustration of a doctor who has no other options and no answers on how to fix your pain.

If you're still taking pain medications, going to physical therapy, and everything else but are still stuck in a rut with no end in sight, Dr. Miller and his team at Total Health Chiropractic can help heal the pain.

At Total Health Chiropractic, their DRX Program can get rid of the pain caused by:

Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated & Bulging Discs

Arthritis

Spinal Stenosis

Sciatica

Pinched Nerves

Shooting Pain in Arms/Legs

Failed Neck or Back Surgery

Sound too good to be true? Read these testimonials from Dr. Miller's patients and see how well the DRX program worked for them.

Total Health Chiropractic is offering new patients a special offer to try the DRX program for themselves. Call (616)-828-0861 and mention the Fox 17 Morning Mix to get $50 off your first visit. This offer excludes Medicare and Medicaid.

Also, schedule an appointment on thchiro.com.