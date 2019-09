× Two people critical after apartment fire

KENTWOOD, Mich– Two people were hospitalized in critical condition following a fire at an apartment Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the One Dream Apartment complex off 44th Street around 4:30 a.m. When the departments arrived on scene, smoke was showing from the building.

Officials say two people were pulled from an apartment and taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.