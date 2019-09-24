Alligator rescued from Michigan school pond residing at zoo

Posted 1:11 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, September 24, 2019

Joe Gaverick of the Indian Creek Zoo holds an alligator found in a pond at Bedford school's biology pond. (Courtesy: Bedford Public Schools)

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (AP) — An alligator rescued from a southeastern Michigan school pond is doing well in its new digs at a zoo.

Staff from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville on Friday captured the American alligator — originally believed to be a caiman — from a pond on the Bedford junior high/high school campus in Temperance. It was discovered the day before in the pond used for academic study.

Zoo employees have named the reptile “Renegade.” It’s about 3 feet long and believed to be around 3 years old.

It was likely an illegal pet that escaped or was released.

Zoo officials tell The Monroe News Renegade will spend the fall and winter inside a heated barn and move into a new enclosure in the spring.

Temperance is just north of Toledo, Ohio.

