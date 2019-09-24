Candlestone Golf Course hosting 5th annual Harvest Fest

Posted 10:58 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, September 24, 2019

Before the snow flies in, the leaves will fall and Candlestone Golf Resort gets a whole new energy. Beyond the amazing golf course they offer, for the fifth year Harvest Fest returns with fun for the whole family.

The Harvest Festival will have many free activities on the course including a petting zoo, bounce house, photo booth, live music, vendors, and more.

The 5th Annual Harvest Festival takes place on Saturday, September 28 from 12 to 6 p.m.

Candlestone Golf Resort is located at 8100 Storey Road in Belding. That's about a 15-minute drive from Grand Rapids, and 5 minutes south of Greenville.

For more information, follow Candlestone on Facebook and Instagram. Also, check out their fall rates at candlestoneresort.com.

