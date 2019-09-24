Insurance company establishing headquarters in GR

Posted 4:29 PM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, September 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the largest insurance brokers in the world is moving its headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids.

Acrisure’s new headquarters will be located in the Studio Park development. Grand Rapids was chosen over competing sites in Illinois, Indiana and New York.

The company’s expansion into Grand Rapids is expected to generate an investment of $33 million into the city. Acrisure has committed to creating and keeping a minimum of 400 new high-paying jobs with an average wage of $74,464.

The insurance company currently employs 280 people in its Caledonia office, who will be housed at the Grand Rapids office.

“The addition of Acrisure’s headquarters to our downtown is vital to our city and our residents,” Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a statement. “We’re excited for the opportunity to be a part of Acrisure’s incredible growth story, and we look forward to working with the company as it expands in our community.”

