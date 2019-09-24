Large house fire breaks out in Sparta Township

Posted 7:36 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, September 24, 2019

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Crews are working to battle a large house fire off 10 Mile Road in Sparta Township.

The fire broke out Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the 1300 block of 10 Mile Road NW.

Crews on scene tell FOX 17 there was ammo in the garage that caught fire which was connected to the home. There are also no fire hydrants in the area so all the water has to be trucked to the scene.

We are told that everyone made it out of the home safely.

As of now,  M-37 is closed at 10 Mile Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Video: Interview with Dan Onley, Fire Chief for Sparta Fire Department

 

