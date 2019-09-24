× Man arrested for alleged assault of pregnant wife in KFC parking lot

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Muskegon man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife in a Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot over divorce proceedings.

It happened around 9:16 a.m. Monday at the KFC on N Beacon Boulevard in Grand Haven.

Police said a 32-year-old Muskegon man became angry with the woman in the parking lot and witnesses saw him punch her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. Witnesses told police he then kicked her in the stomach.

The man was arrested for aggravated domestic assault. His identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

The woman received medical treatment after the incident and determined the baby wasn’t hurt.