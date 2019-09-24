× Michigan Reps. react to Pelosi’s announcement to start impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Justin Amash, Bill Huizenga, and Fred Upton have all issued statements reacting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement to begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Calls for an impeachment have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid. Trump insists he has done nothing wrong.

He said he’ll release a transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s president.

Each representative across West Michigan reacted quite differently.

Amash, I-Cascade, supported the announcement in a tweet:

“It’s not about the transcript of a call. Don’t let President Trump or Republican officials distract you with a straw man. It’s about his continuing abuse of the office of the presidency.”

Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said he wants to see all the information available before anything happens. He also claimed the impeachment inquiry was a political move to “invalidate” the people who voted for Trump.

“I believe the IG report should be made available to both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and I look forward to reviewing the transcript of President Trump’s call with the President of Ukraine,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Calling for an impeachment inquiry before fully grasping what was discussed isn’t in defense of the Constitution, it’s merely a craven political move to try to invalidate millions of Americans who voted to elect President Trump.”

Upton, R-St. Joseph, called the allegations against the president troubling, but wants to see the full transcript of the conversation between Trump and the Ukrainian president to “look at the facts without any spin.”