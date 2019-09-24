Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Look out Ada, a popular coffee bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is adding another location.

Mudpenny is set to open up a second shop in Ada. The new 2,600-square-foot restaurant will offer a breakfast and lunch menu, and a full coffee bar with house-roasted coffee and fresh, organic juice.

Mudpenny is known for being involved in their neighborhoods and will donate one percent of sales to nonprofits in the Ada area. It's set to open early next year.

2. Fans of "Star Wars" and hockey will want to mark this next K-Wings game in their calendars. The Kalamazoo hockey team is working to break the Guinness Record for the Largest Lightsaber Battle.

It's happening on Star Wars Night on Saturday, November 2 at the Wings Event Center.

The first 5,000 fans will receive lightsabers to take part in a battle during the first intermission, which will last nearly four minutes.

Tickets are on sale now.

3. Big kids can enjoy the zoo too. Rock, Roar, and Pour is a 21 and over evening event that gives people the opportunity to experience the zoo-like they never have before.

On Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. there will be beer, wine, and cider for purchase, savory foods from the grill as well as delicious concession options, live music from Great Scott, animal encounters, and much more.

Grab tickets at jbzoo.org.

4. Looking for a crumby hotel room? Book a stay at this resort!

The DoubleTree by Hilton is introducing the world's first-ever cookie suite in Thailand. It's a deluxe hotel room inspired by the brand's signature chocolate chip cookies and features cookie-themed candles, decorations, bathrobes, pillows and more.

Reservations also come with an all-you-can-eat cookie bar. The cookie suite package is available now through the end of the year.

5. Taco Bell is spicing up the holidays with a new collection of costumes.

For about $40, you can dress up as a hot, fire, diablo or Verde sauce packet, all of which are offered in either a dress or tunic form.

Want to go beyond the sauce? Rock a cheesy gordita crunch tunic for just under $45. There's also a seven-layer burrito baby bunting selling roughly for $25.

All of the outfits are now available for purchase on Taco Bell's website.