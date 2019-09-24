Motorcyclist dies after hitting ‘fixed object’ near railroad tracks

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is dead after being involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle early Tuesday morning.

Police say the 56-year-old was driving on the railroad access road near N. Edwards St. in between East Ransom and East Kalamazoo sometime before 3 a.m. Tuesday when he struck a fixed object.

Officers discovered the man, who had suffered a severe head injury, next to the railroad tracks when they arrived around 2:45 a.m. They initiated life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers report he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

His name is being withheld while authorities notify family.

The crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.