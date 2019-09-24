MudPenny coffee bar, restaurant expanding to Ada

ADA, Mich. — The Grand Rapids gem known as MudPenny opened in 2012 when Matthew Fuller set up a coffee cart in the lobby of the Waters Building in downtown Grand Rapids.

By the next year, he moved to a small cafe in Forest Hills and started catering food for corporate events and meetings all over town. In December 2018, Fuller and his team opened their first full restaurant experience on Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

Fuller’s dream continues to grow with plans to open a 2,600-square-foot MudPenny restaurant in Ada, which will offer a robust breakfast and lunch menu, full coffee bar with house-roasted coffee and fresh, organic juices.

The new MudPenny will be located at 496 Ada Drive SE and will stay true to the brand’s restaurant-coffee bar hybrid.

Reflecting the meaning of the name, MudPenny is known for being involved in their neighborhoods and like in Roosevelt Park, Fuller will donate one percent of Ada sales to nonprofits in the local area.

The new location in Ada will continue to offer fresh coffee from their own roastery (located at the downtown location), farm-to-table and organic ingredients, and menu items for any dietary need (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian, keto). The restaurant will offer online ordering to support their extensive office and corporate catering business and will continue to offer delivery for catering.

The goal is for the Ada MudPenny to open in early 2020, details for the grand opening will be shared with the Ada community as that date gets closer.