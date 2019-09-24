Point 1K race to raise money for Hospice Care Southwest Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michigan's shortest race returns on Saturday, but the effects of the Point 1K sprint and Duck Derby Raffle will last a long, long time.

Hospice Care Southwest Michigan hosts this race to raise money for their programs which provide care and support to anyone in the community who needs them, regardless of their ability to pay for these services.

During the Point1K there will be a Duck Derby Raffle drawing. Every duck ‘adopted’ through the Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan Duck Derby Raffle helps to support Journeys, a program for grieving kids, teens & their families offered for free to anyone in the community.

The Point 1K will take place on September 28 at the downtown Kalamazoo Mall.

Registration for kids is free, $25 for adults, and $80 for a team of four. Sign up at point1k.com.