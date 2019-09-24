× Report: Pelosi to announce formal impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP/FOX 17) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington Post.

Pelosi, D-California, will make an announcement after she meets with House chairmen and members of the Democratic caucus.

When speaking at The Atlantic Festival in Washington, she said: “Now we have the facts, we’re ready for later today.”

Her comments come as more than a dozen Democrats, many of them moderates, have endorsed impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The calls come as Democrats have questioned whether Trump improperly used his office to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate political rival Joe Biden’s family. The administration is withholding a whistleblower complaint at least partly related to that matter from Congress.

Pelosi added, “This is a very serious, in a class of its own, (the) discussion that we’re having about the conduct of the president of the United States.”

Trump said Tuesday he authorized the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.