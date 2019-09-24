Shooting suspect on the run in West Michigan

Posted 9:03 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, September 24, 2019

Uriah Beauford. Suspect in Sept 23, 2019 shooting in Benton Harbor. Courtesy Benton Harbor Public Safety.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich.– The suspect in an overnight shooting in the southwest corner of Michigan could be in some of the area’s biggest cities.

Benton Harbor police and partnering departments are looking for 23-year-old Uriah Beauford. He’s been identified as the suspect in a shooting that happened just after 10 o’clock on September 23rd on the 700 block of Vineyard in Benton Harbor.

A 41-year-old woman was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. She is in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say Beauford should be considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, police say you should not approach him. Tips should be called into the Benton Harbor Police tipline (269) 927-0293 or through the department’s mobile app.

