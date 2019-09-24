Sit back, relax, and enjoy an elite movie-going experience at Sperry’s Moviehouse

Posted 11:41 AM, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, September 24, 2019

Take your movie watching experience up 10 notches by heading to the Lakeshore to catch a flick in the all-new Sperry's Moviehouse in downtown Holland.

Sperry's isn't just another trip to the theater, it's an experience and true game-changer for those who want to take the kids.

Leigh Ann and Todd went to the theater to get the elite movie-going experience.

Sperry's Moviehouse is located at 84 West 8th Street in Holland.

To learn more, go to sperrysmoviehouse.com.

Want to win a free nights stay at CityFlatsHotel in Holland, plus two movie tickets, a large popcorn, and $20 to CitySen Lounge? Stop by their open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 25 at 4 p.m. to enter the raffle for a chance to win.

