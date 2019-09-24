Source: Fremont police chief accused of inappropriately touching woman

Posted 12:37 PM, September 24, 2019

A photo of Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright. (Courtesy: City of Fremont)

FREMONT, Mich. — Fremont’s police chief is under investigation after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman on a trip with the Fraternal Order of Police, according to a Michigan State Police source.

The alleged incident happened in June on a trip to see a Detroit Tigers game. The woman reported unwanted touching by Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright, the source said.

MSP is investigating the alleged incident and has made contact with 31 people who were on the bus trip at the time. No further information was immediately available.

