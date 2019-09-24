Two arrested, handguns recovered after armed robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two suspects were arrested shortly after an armed robbery Tuesday around 2 p.m.

The victim, a 17 year-old from Grand Haven, told police he was robbed at gunpoint outside a home in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The suspects drove north from there into Spring lake where they were stopped near the All Shores Weslyan Church.

“Investigating Officers determined that the victim and suspects are known to each other.” Jeff Hawke, the Director of Public Safety said, “This was not a random act and other criminal activity was involved between individuals prior to the robbery.”

Police found handguns in the vehicle at the time of the arrest. The two Grand Rapids men, ages 17 and 18, were taken into custody. One suspect is being held on multiple felony charges in the Ottawa County Jail, the other is being held at the Kent County Jail on an outstanding armed robbery warrant.