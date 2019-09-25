1 arrested for threat to Portland buses

PORTLAND, Mich. — One person was arrested Wednesday for allegedly calling 911 to make a threat against Portland school buses.

In a letter sent to parents, Portland Public Schools Superintendent William Heath said bus drivers were immediately and notified and sent to the bus garage or high school, where the buses were inspected by Michigan State Police.

Nothing was found in the searches. Classes have resumed on normal schedules.

Parents in the district are asked to keep their contact information up to date to assure they receive alerts from the school messenger system.

Heath’s full letter can be read here.

