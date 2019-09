GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when a semi-truck collided with a car.

The car was stopped on M-6 just west of the entrance ramp from Broadmoor Avenue. Three of the people inside the car were injured. Officials told FOX 17 two of the injuries were minor.

Westbound M-6 was closed during the investigation, diverting traffic onto Broadmoor Avenue.