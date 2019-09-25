Bill would protect vape products with low nicotine levels from ban

Posted 12:43 PM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, September 25, 2019

E-liquids are displayed for sale, with nicotine warning labels, in a vape shop on September 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. — A bill being introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives would exempt flavored vaping products with low nicotine levels from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban.

Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, is sponsoring the bill. He says the government shouldn’t make decisions that would take away from smoking alternatives for responsible adults.

“The governor’s recent directions to her department regarding flavored e-cigarettes goes too far and needs to be limited in ensuring those who want to quit smoking still have options while protecting minors,” he said in a release.

House Bill 5019 would protect flavored vape products with a 2% nicotine level and lower. The statement says Europe has the same nicotine regulation and doesn’t have the same issues with youth vaping levels.

“This common-sense legislation takes into consideration the governor’s concerns regarding youth vaping while also recognizing those that rely on flavored vapes to stay off combustible cigarettes,” the statement says.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.