Bill would protect vape products with low nicotine levels from ban

LANSING, Mich. — A bill being introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives would exempt flavored vaping products with low nicotine levels from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban.

Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, is sponsoring the bill. He says the government shouldn’t make decisions that would take away from smoking alternatives for responsible adults.

“The governor’s recent directions to her department regarding flavored e-cigarettes goes too far and needs to be limited in ensuring those who want to quit smoking still have options while protecting minors,” he said in a release.

House Bill 5019 would protect flavored vape products with a 2% nicotine level and lower. The statement says Europe has the same nicotine regulation and doesn’t have the same issues with youth vaping levels.

“This common-sense legislation takes into consideration the governor’s concerns regarding youth vaping while also recognizing those that rely on flavored vapes to stay off combustible cigarettes,” the statement says.