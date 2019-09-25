Bronson Hospital doctors hosts Ladies Night Out to educate women about breast health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. — Dr. Mika Reschke has heard all the myths about mammograms, she said. She’s a breast surgical oncologist at Bronson Hospitals and whenever a patient says that radiation causes cancer, she immediately tells them that it’s not true. The dose is too low.

However, she understands their concerns.

“I always tell all my patients nobody wants to be in this situation but one of the worst parts is when you don’t understand,” Dr. Reschke said during an interview with FOX 17. “We have patients who come in who tell me ‘well I was told I didn’t need a mammogram 10 years ago and now I have this breast cancer. What do we do now?’”

Her goal is to educate women on what to do, she said. So, Dr. Reschke and few other Bronson doctors hosted Ladies Night Out Tuesday evening at the medical center in Portage to help educate women about breast health and eliminate their fears.

“There’s a lot of mistrust for whatever reasons with the medical community,” Dr. Reschke said. “There’s a lot of concerns where I don’t want to get this looked into because I don’t want to know what it might be.”

Dr. Reschke said she encourages all women to get their mammograms early. Mammograms were not offered at the free event. However, getting a diagnosis now is much better than getting one in five years she said.

“There’s also the issue of I’m too busy running my kids around to their games and events and cooking dinner and working,” she said. “Women need to be reminded that it’s just as important to stop and take care of themselves.”