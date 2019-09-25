Build your own scarecrow at Rockford event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the event guests are asked to bring a $10 donation and in turn will receive everything they need to build their own full size scarecrow!

All proceeds from this event go to North Kent Connect and the Rockford Area Museum.

The fun takes place in downtown Rockford at the dam and runs Saturday and Sunday, September 28th & 29th, as well as Saturday and Sunday, October 5th and 6th.

Now thought to be the largest scarecrow building event in the U.S., this event attracts thousands of visitors, so come be one of them!

For more information, click here.