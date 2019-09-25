Build your own scarecrow at Rockford event

Posted 6:32 AM, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:34AM, September 25, 2019
ROCKFORD, Mich. - September 28th is the kick off of Rockford's Make It "N" Take It scarecrow building event.

At the event guests are asked to bring a $10 donation and in turn will receive everything they need to build their own full size scarecrow!

All proceeds from this event go to North Kent Connect and the Rockford Area Museum.

The fun takes place in downtown Rockford at the dam and runs Saturday and Sunday, September 28th & 29th, as well as Saturday and Sunday, October 5th and 6th.

Now thought to be the largest scarecrow building event in the U.S., this event attracts thousands of visitors, so come be one of them!

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.