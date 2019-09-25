× Congress raises concerns with founder of ‘MeToo’ kits

WASHINGTON — A group of U.S. representatives have sent a list of questions raising concerns to the founder of a company creating a do-it-yourself sexual assault evidence kit.

The MeToo Kit Company was founded by sexual assault survivor Madison Campbell and is based in Brooklyn, New York. The kits have received scrutiny from government officials in multiple departments and drawn criticism from law enforcement.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent the company a cease and desist letter citing the kit’s admissibility in court and claiming in engaged in unfair trade practices.

In a letter, which Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib signed, the congresspeople said they take issue with the for-profit nature of the product because sexual assault forensic exams are currently provided at no cost. It goes on to say the at-home kit would risk diverting victims from professional resources needed for recovery.

The letter says the current system for reporting and prosecuting sexual assaults must be fixed, but the at-home kit in an inappropriate way to address these issues.

When Campbell received the cease and desist letter, she said the company is working on an app to go along with the kit to provide legal evidence and the MeToo Kit will be admissible to courts in the future.

The congresspeople also raised privacy concerns with the kit due to the sensitive nature of the information being shared by someone who uses it.

It asks if MeToo Kit Company will share collected information with any third-party entities and if privacy protections were in place.

The at-home kit is not yet for sale and is still in the development stage and are not available for purchase. Customers can preorder them online.

The letter asks for a response no later than Sept. 30.

FOX 17 expects to get a statement from Campbell shortly.