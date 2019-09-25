× Crews break ground on Ford Airport project

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Crews broke ground Wednesday on the construction of a new multimillion-dollar facility Wednesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The facility will be on the east side of the airport and include a 5,000-square-foot “fixed base operation” and a 30,000-square-foot hangar.

It is tailored to private and corporate planes rather than commercial jets, and provide fuel, maintenance and parking for pilots and crew members.

It is expected to open next spring and create more than 30 new jobs.