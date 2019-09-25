Dangerous beach and boating conditions on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN– Another rough day on the waters of Lake Michigan can be anticipated here on Wednesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 8 P.M. for communities right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds can generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Large waves will cause beach and dune erosion. Flooding of low lying areas may occur along the shore and in river mouths of lakeshore towns.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 8 P.M. this evening. Southwest winds this morning at 15-30 mph have been creating waves between 5-8 feet. These waves will diminish to 3-6 feet through this afternoon and early evening as winds shift to the west and taper back into the 10-20 mph range. If considering venturing into the water, be aware that strong currents and thus dangerous swimming conditions can be expected especially on the south sides of south piers.

Take note that the current forecast does indicate that waves will likely begin to build again later this evening as winds shift to the northwest and go between 15-25 mph and therefore the Small Craft Advisory will likely need to be extended through Thursday morning.