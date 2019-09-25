DeBarge: The journey from Grand Rapids to Motown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Motown music group DeBarge quickly became a household name in the 1980s with hit singles like "Rhythm of the Night," "All This Love," and "I Like It," but, it wasn't always glamorous.

The family straddled between Grand Rapids and Detroit — where they accomplished what some could only dream of.

"DeBarge came on the scene and they were young, energetic, and just a different sound that we hadn't heard in years, so it was a refreshing look for Motown," said Levi Stubbs III, Motown Museum Trustee, and son of Four Tops' Levi Stubbs Jr.

While his first encounter with DeBarge at Motown 25 was short-lived, Stubbs remembers being in awe when he saw her.

"I would've probably been a young 18 year old, in college in California, I was probably more intrigued in speaking with Bunny than the rest of them," Stubbs said.

By this time, the Jackson 5 had split, leaving DeBarge and Motown with big shoes to fill — Bunny and her brothers were determined to succeed their older brothers, Bobby and Tommy, who were members of Switch.

Bobby DeBarge was a game-changer in the music industry and the glue that kept his family together. But, after Bobby died when he was only 39, the DeBarge family was never the same.

"When we're growing up with our siblings and stuff, we never really think we're going to lose a sibling, so it was a shock that my brother was really going," said Bunny DeBarge, member of DeBarge. "It was hard losing him, he's right next to me. And I think it was hard on the boys as well as it was hard on my mom because Bobby was the guy, the fatherly figure, as well as, he was my mother's oldest son."

Bunny is now fighting to protect her brother's legacy after TV One released what she says was a "wrongful" depiction of her brother in the biopic "The Bobby DeBarge Story."

"They elaborated on his drug problem, and put false things in there, and Bobby to me, was more than that, and he did things in the industry, in the music industry, and they hardly said anything about that," said DeBarge.

The DeBarges endured many dark days, growing up with an abusive father, but, music helped them weather the storm.

Having a black mother and a white father in the post-Jim Crow era was also challenging, often resulting in the children being bullied, and not fitting in.