The summer wreath is getting removed from the front door, and the fall wreath is being added! A one-of-a-kind wreath made with your own two hands will not only make your home look good, but will be the envy of all your neighbors.

Materials:

Embroidery hoop

Hot glue gun

Wire cutters

Wire

Assorted fall floral of choice

Ribbon

Get complete instructions on how to assemble the wreath here.