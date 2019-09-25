DNR confirms: Cougar spotted in the UP

SAINT JAQUES, Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday night a confirmed cougar sighting in the Upper Peninsula.

“The location of this is about 11 miles from the 40th verified cougar report which occurred in mid-August.” The Michigan DNR posted to Facebook.

The big cat was caught on camera on September 22nd by property owners in Delta County. There have been 41 confirmed sightings of cougars in Michigan since 2008. The Michigan DNR encourages wildlife sightings to be reported to their website.

